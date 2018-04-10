FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas state constitutional officers and the chair of the state Republican Party may testify in the bribery trial of Republican former state Sen. Jon Woods.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state Auditor Andrea Lea, Treasurer Dennis Milligan and GOP Party Chairman Doyle Webb are among 160 possible witnesses presented to potential jurors Monday.

The names were on a list that includes both prosecution and defense witnesses and it isn’t clear who would call them to testify.

Woods was charged with Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randall Shelton of directing state funding to the college in Springdale in exchange for kickbacks.

Woods and Shelton have pleaded not guilty. Paris pleaded guilty last week to one count of fraud and agreed to testify for prosecutors.

