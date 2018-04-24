FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Office for the Blind is taking over management of two cafeterias in state buildings, giving blind and visually impaired workers a chance for employment.

A release from the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the cafeterias are located at the Transportation Cabinet and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in Frankfort. The new management will begin later this spring.

Don Parkinson, interim secretary of the Workforce Development Cabinet, says this move will provide important work experience for Kentuckians with disabilities.

The Kentucky Business Enterprise Program, part of the Office for the Blind, is an association of 40 active vendors who are blind or visually impaired and operate businesses in the Commonwealth.