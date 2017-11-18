RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police investigating the shooting death of a woman have arrested two people, including a relative of the victim.
Authorities said Friday that they will charge 26-year-old Richard Silva-Guzman and 18-year-old Yiovannie Guzman in the homicide of Luz Linarez-Castillo.
According to police, Silva-Guzman is the victim’s brother-in-law from her estranged marriage.
Both suspects, who live in Sparks, are cousins.
Police say the men admitted to jointly planning the killing in advance. No other details about a motive were disclosed.
Shots were reported on the southeast side of town the morning of Nov. 2. Officers found the 26-year-old victim in her still-running vehicle.
She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspects’ families are cooperating with the investigation.