PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A former South Dakota state senator has come forward with her story of sexual harassment and a lobbyist is sharing her story of being raped.

Former Sen. Angie Buhl O’Donnell says she was inspired to share her story by the dozens of women who stepped forward to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

Buhl O’Donnell says former House Majority Leader Brian Gosch made comments about her breasts. Gosch told the Argus Leader on Friday that the comments were made in jest and not meant to make her feel uncomfortable.

Buhl O’Donnell’s story inspired another woman to come forward. Lobbyist Samantha Spawn shared her own story of being raped by a man who worked at the Capitol after a lobbyist event in Pierre.

Both women hope going public will create a safer culture for women.

