COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two sisters have been accused of kidnapping a woman and assaulting her during an exorcism attempt.
Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said in a news release Monday that 29-year-old Brittany Jones has been charged with kidnapping and first-degree assault.
Her sister, 26-year-old Tiara Jones, is wanted on the same charges.
Police said the sisters are accused of holding their 56-year-old neighbor against her well last month and of assaulting her with a cross because they thought she was possessed.
The woman was able to escape and get help from a neighbor.
Investigators said the home was in disarray when an officer responded March 20.
The woman was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
There was no record of an attorney yet for Brittany Jones.