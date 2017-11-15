CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two former town officials in South Carolina have been indicted on charges they stole about $200,000 from the town.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported a federal grand jury has indicted former Kiawah Island town administrator Tumiko Rucker and former Kiawah Island town treasurer Harrison Kenneth Gunnells on charges of taking the money between 2011 and 2015.

Each of them face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The indictment accuses them of receiving at least 16 extra monthly paychecks.

The indictment also says they used town credit cards for personal expenses, such as doctor visits, airline tickets, car repairs and lunches.

Gunnells’ attorney, Tim Kulp, said he had not yet read the indictment.

Rucker’s lawyer, Lauren Williams, said Rucker looks forward to defending herself.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com