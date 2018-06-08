GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina have been hurt when authorities said a suspect driving a stolen car rammed several patrol cars.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets the crash happened shortly after a car was stolen around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Deputy Sean Zukowsky said officers halted a chase because of dangers to the public. A police helicopter saw the stolen car go into a parking garage at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Deputies used their car to surround the stolen vehicle. Zukowsky says the suspect rammed several patrol cars and also struck an officer outside a patrol car.
The officers were not seriously hurt.
Forty-eight-year-old Jeff Locke has been charged with attempted murder and a number of traffic violations. There was no record of an attorney for Locke.