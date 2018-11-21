PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama’s chief prosecutor says two sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli have been detained in the United States.
Both Ricardo Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares are being sought on corruption charges in Panama.
Panama Attorney General Kenia Porcell told local media Wednesday that she doesn’t know if that was why they were detained in Miami.
Former President Ricardo Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce VIEW
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
- Anti-vaccination stronghold in North Carolina hit with state's worst chickenpox outbreak in 2 decades
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
He was extradited from the U.S. earlier this year to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.