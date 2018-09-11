PERRY, Okla. (AP) — Two earthquakes recorded within less than one minute of each other have rattled an area of northern Oklahoma.
The U.S. Geological Survey says each of the earthquakes was recorded Tuesday about 16 miles (27 kilometers) west-southwest of Perry.
Geologists say a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that was recorded at 11:11 a.m. was preceded by a 2.7 magnitude temblor in the same area about 30 seconds earlier. The earthquakes were recorded at a depth of about 2 miles (3 kilometers).
No injuries or damages were reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Couple who immigrated from China killed on Oregon Coast
- Investigators search property of New Jersey couple who raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
- As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism
- Amazon antitrust critic has her own critics now
- So many deaths from 9/11-related illnesses, victims’ fund may run out of money
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.