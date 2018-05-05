BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were shot and killed when an argument turned violent near Philadelphia.
Officials in Bucks County said a car with five people pulled up to a Bristol Township home at about 7 p.m. Friday and three people approached a group in front of the residence.
Police said a quarrel began between two of the men and gunfire erupted, killing two people. No information was immediately released about the victims.
Investigators found two bullet holes in the residence where five people were at home, including a 3-year-old.
