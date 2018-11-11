Share story

DENMARK, S.C. (AP) — One man died and another was injured after they were shot after a homecoming party on a South Carolina college campus.

Voorhees College in Denmark celebrated its homecoming Friday. The State newspaper reports that the school said in a statement that the two men were shot later that night after an event on campus.

The statement said neither of the two shooting victims was a student at the school. The shooter had not been identified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

The residential side of the campus was on lockdown, and only students, faculty and staff with proper ID or decal were allowed to enter.

Voorhees is a historically black college. The State reports that the school is listed as having 642 undergraduates and 42 full-time faculty members.

