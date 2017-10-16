ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A police officer, two sheriff’s deputies and a teenager have suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening after a crash in Florida.

News outlets report a car Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies were in collided with another after a St. Petersburg police officer struck the deputies early Sunday.

Officer Scott Cameron was turning when his unmarked Crown Victoria hit the curb and bounced into the next lane. Deputy Guy Habercom was driving with deputy Justin Gould when Cameron’s car pushed Habercom’s Toyota Camry into a Ford Taurus 18-year-old Dallas Speights was driving.

Each was treated at a hospital.

The officer and deputies were part of a task force and searching for a car that recently fled. Neither law enforcement vehicle was in emergency mode.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation into the crash is ongoing.