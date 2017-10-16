ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A police officer, two sheriff’s deputies and a teenager have suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening after a crash in Florida.
News outlets report a car Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies were in collided with another after a St. Petersburg police officer struck the deputies early Sunday.
Officer Scott Cameron was turning when his unmarked Crown Victoria hit the curb and bounced into the next lane. Deputy Guy Habercom was driving with deputy Justin Gould when Cameron’s car pushed Habercom’s Toyota Camry into a Ford Taurus 18-year-old Dallas Speights was driving.
Each was treated at a hospital.
Most Read Stories
- Athletic director Bill Moos surprises WSU, leaves for AD job at Nebraska
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- Analysis: What went wrong in Washington’s 13-7 loss at Arizona State WATCH
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Desert swarmed: Arizona State stuns No. 5 UW in major dent to Huskies' Playoff hopes WATCH
The officer and deputies were part of a task force and searching for a car that recently fled. Neither law enforcement vehicle was in emergency mode.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation into the crash is ongoing.