JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Witnesses say two men were severely burned when a fire broke out at a Florida motel.

Saturday morning’s blaze sent Motel 6 guests in Jacksonville scrambling into the parking lot in their pajamas. Witness Jessica McQuain says she was told to evacuate by authorities because some items in the rooms could be combustible and they wanted guests to leave the premises.

Another witness told reporters he saw a victim running and that his skin was missing from his face and arms.

Fire rescue officials told News 4 Jacksonville that two people were taken to the hospital with third-degree burns to their face, hands and arms. A few firefighters also received minor injuries and one of their trucks stopped working because of the heat from the fire.

