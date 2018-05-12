ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two Maryland men have been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the sex trafficking of three children.

Twenty-six-year-old Dennis Davis Jr. and 28-year-old Ivan Williams, both of Hyattsville, were sentenced Friday after being convicted in January on four counts each of sex trafficking.

A co-defendant, 26-year-old Chelsea Canterbury, was sentenced last month to 50 months behind bars. Another co-defendant, 22-year-old Rebecca Ann Hamilton, was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the defendants recruited the three underage girls and sold them for sex in several locations, including northern Virginia, Richmond, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

Authorities say Davis and Williams used the money earned by the victims to create rap music in which they bragged about exploiting females, and to fund their day-to-day living expenses.