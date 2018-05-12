ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two Maryland men have been sentenced to 26 years in prison for the sex trafficking of three children.
Twenty-six-year-old Dennis Davis Jr. and 28-year-old Ivan Williams, both of Hyattsville, were sentenced Friday after being convicted in January on four counts each of sex trafficking.
A co-defendant, 26-year-old Chelsea Canterbury, was sentenced last month to 50 months behind bars. Another co-defendant, 22-year-old Rebecca Ann Hamilton, was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison.
Prosecutors say the defendants recruited the three underage girls and sold them for sex in several locations, including northern Virginia, Richmond, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
Authorities say Davis and Williams used the money earned by the victims to create rap music in which they bragged about exploiting females, and to fund their day-to-day living expenses.