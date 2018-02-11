KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two men who captured, hog-tied and kidnapped three Key deer have been sentenced to six months in Monroe County jail and three years of probation.

The Key West Citizen reports that a judge sentenced 19-year-old Erik Yosany Damas Acosta and 23-year-old Tumani Anthony Younge during court hearings in Key West on Thursday and Friday. The two pleaded guilty to numerous felony animal cruelty and wounding an endangered species charges.

Acosta is currently serving a year in federal prison for federal charges stemming from the Key deer case and will be transferred to Monroe County jail after his federal sentence is complete. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

In the federal case, Younge was sentenced to time already served and home confinement.