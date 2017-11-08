Share story

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials have closed two security checkpoints Wednesday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as police investigate a suspicious item.

Airport spokesman Greg Roybal says two of the four checkpoints within Terminal 4 were closed.

Flight delays are expected as a result of the closure.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

