TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida schools were evacuated and another was placed on lockdown following a bomb threat.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that East Lake High and East Lake Middle schools, which share the same campus, were evacuated for about two and a half hours on Friday, while Tarpon Springs High School was put on a lockdown for about one hour.
Police say someone called 911 about a suspicious backpack, first saying he was at Tarpon Springs High and then saying he was at East Lake High.
Officials say nothing suspicious was found, and no arrests were immediately made.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.