ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two scholars, including one who led a series of protests against Albuquerque police, have written a guide they hope will “arm activists” to push police reforms.
David Correia and Tyler Wall say their book “The Police: A Field Guide” will provide activists in places like Ferguson, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, the tools to recognize attempts to thwart dramatic change.
They say many police departments mainly protect the wealthy against the poor.
Luis Robles, an Albuquerque attorney who has defended police officers involving in shootings, says he finds it “interesting” the book sees officers as the face of capitalism. He says many officers are union members who make less than $60,000 a year.
Correia is a University of New Mexico professor. Wall is an Eastern Kentucky University professor.