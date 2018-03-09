BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Police say two South Carolina children have been removed from the home where deputies found feces, trash and bed bugs covering some areas.

The Island Packet reports the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says the mother told officers she had been living at the residence in Bluffton for about a year with her husband and the children.

She told them that her husband, who is in the Navy, was verbally abusive. She said knew the conditions were unacceptable, but she was scared to leave.

Inside the home, a deputy found a toilet and a shower covered in feces. The deputy said a couch was covered in trash bags. The mother told the deputy that the couch was infested with bed bugs.

No charges have been filed.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com