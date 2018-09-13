ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says two of its fighter jets have intercepted and monitored Russian bombers in international air space west of mainland Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says in a statement that two F-22 Raptor fighter jets identified and intercepted two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers at 6 p.m. Alaska time on Tuesday.

The bombers were accompanied by two Russian Su-35 Flanker fighter jets.

The Russian aircraft did not enter U.S. or Canadian air space.

NORAD commander Gen. Terrance O’Shaughnessy says radar, satellites and fighter jets are used to identify aircraft and determine appropriate responses.