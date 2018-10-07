CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Two male competitors have died following cardiac arrests after completing Sunday’s Cardiff half marathon, organizers said.
“This is a terrible tragedy. Our deepest sympathies go out to their family and friends,” Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman was quoted as saying by the BBC. “Everyone connected with the race is devastated.”
The victims have not yet been named.
Australian runner Jack Rayner won the men’s race in the Welsh capital, while Juliet Chekwel of Uganda was first in the women’s event.
