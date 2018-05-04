ATLANTA (AP) — Two international computer hackers have been extradited from Romania to Georgia to face federal charges including wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse, and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, in a news release Friday, said 41-year-old Teodor Laurentiu Costea and 40-year-old Robert Codrut Dumitrescu allegedly targeted victims throughout the U.S., stealing personal information and possibly causing millions in losses. A federal grand jury returned a 31-count superseding indictment against the pair Aug. 16. Another co-defendant, 28-year-old Cosmin Draghici, is in custody in Romania awaiting extradition to the U.S.