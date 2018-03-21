SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Police say two men are facing animal cruelty charges in connection with the rescue of 25 dogs from a Rhode Island home.

Smithfield police on Wednesday announced that 35-year-old Michael Ramos and 34-year-old Michael Williams both face 25 counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals in connection with the seizure Tuesday of the French bulldogs. Williams also faces drug charges.

Authorities say in addition to the dogs, animal welfare officials confiscated hundreds of rats, snakes and other reptiles from the home.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and animal control officers from several communities went to the Smithfield home after receiving a tip that the dogs were kept in poor living conditions.

It was unclear if the suspects had lawyers.