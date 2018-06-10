TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two residential fires on Sunday left two Tucson firefighters, one police officer and a resident sick or injured.
The first fire was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and damaged four apartments, leaving several families displaced.
A Tucson police officer suffered minor smoke inhalation after helping evacuate residents of the apartment fire.
A second fire about four hours later left one firefighter hospitalized with burns and another with nausea.
That blaze at a house was large and took over 30 minutes to extinguish. One of the residents suffered burns and was hospitalized.
Both fires required firefighters to cut a hole over the roof to let out help them see and to let smoke and gas escape.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fires.