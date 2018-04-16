Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coast Guard says two boaters were prepared for an emergency at sea when their 25-foot boat capsized off Southern California during the weekend.

The Coast Guard was first alerted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday by a personal locating beacon that activated near Santa Cruz Island.

A man then called and requested assistance, saying he and another man swam to the island after the capsizing.

The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and during the search one of the men fired a flare to alert the crew to their position.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Both men were hoisted aboard and flown to Santa Barbara, where they were reported in stable condition as they were being treated for symptoms of hypothermia.

The Associated Press