LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coast Guard says two boaters were prepared for an emergency at sea when their 25-foot boat capsized off Southern California during the weekend.
The Coast Guard was first alerted around 12:30 p.m. Saturday by a personal locating beacon that activated near Santa Cruz Island.
A man then called and requested assistance, saying he and another man swam to the island after the capsizing.
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter and during the search one of the men fired a flare to alert the crew to their position.
Both men were hoisted aboard and flown to Santa Barbara, where they were reported in stable condition as they were being treated for symptoms of hypothermia.