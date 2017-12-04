NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been rescued and two others are still missing after a boat sank about 10 miles off the coast of Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard says they received a distress call from the vessel “Misty Blue” around 6 p.m. Monday. A nearby fishing boat rescued two of the crewmembers and brought them to a Coast Guard vessel.

The Coast Guard says aircraft and boats have been deployed in search of the two other crewmembers. The condition of the two rescued has not been released.

Officials are investigating the cause of the boat’s sinking. Records show Misty Blue is a commercial fishing vessel that is homeported in New Bedford.