SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Republicans have filed a lawsuit against their own party, claiming they were discriminated against because accommodations were not made for their disabilities at party meetings.

The Deseret News reports Aaron Heineman, who is deaf, and Eliza McIntosh Stauffer, who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, are asking a federal court to find that the Americans with Disabilities Act has been violated.

Heineman and Stauffer are suing both the state and Utah County GOP, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Utah GOP Chairman James Evans and former Utah County GOP Chairman Craig Frank.

The pair are looking for the party to change its policies to comply with federal law intended to ensure disabled individuals are “never relegated to a position of political powerlessness” as well as unspecified damages.

