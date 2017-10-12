GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two women charged in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found in cold weather outside an assisted living center in western Michigan have reached plea deals in the case.
Denise Filcek on Wednesday entered a plea to a charge of intentionally placing false information on a chart involving medical records. Authorities say she was responsible for making bed checks. She told the judge, however, she didn’t check on everyone. Sentencing is Nov. 28.
Yahira Zamora earlier pleaded no contest to second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Authorities say she reset a door alarm without determining whether anyone was outside Crystal Springs Assisted Living Center in Kent County’s Gaines Township. She’s also awaiting sentencing.
A resident with dementia, Kathryn Brackett, wandered outside and was found dead on Oct. 27, 2016.
