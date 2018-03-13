FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Two historic railway cars will be renovated and put back into service ferrying tourists between two southern Indiana communities.

The Indiana Railway Museum in French Lick plans will use a $250,000 grant from the state’s Office of Tourism Development to restore and refurbish a 1940s-era Atlantic Coast Line Railroad car and a 1950s-era Canadian National Railway dining car.

Museum general manager Rick Olson tells The (Jasper) Herald there’s rail passenger service from Jasper to French Lick, but no such service from French Lick to Jasper.

Once the two passenger cars are renovated, they’ll eventually allow people visiting the French Lick area’s hotels to make day trips to Jasper to see its sights.

Stearns, Kentucky-based Crossroads Railcar Services will renovate the cars and return them to French Lick by July 2019.

___

Information from: The Herald, http://www.dcherald.com