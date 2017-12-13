OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people considered persons of interest in the death of a Lincoln woman who disappeared last month after going on a Tinder date have been indicted on separate fraud charges.

The FBI in Omaha says 51-year-old Aubrey Trail and 23-year-old Baily Boswell were indicted Tuesday in federal court, accused of selling stolen goods across state lines.

Trail and Boswell were business partners and roommates living in Wilber when they were arrested last month in Branson, Missouri. Investigators had sought to question them in the Nov. 16 disappearance of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Authorities have said Loofe disappeared a day after going on a date with Boswell arranged on Tinder, an online dating app.

Loofe’s body was found in rural Clay County on Dec. 5.

Neither Trail nor Boswell have been charged in Loofe’s death, but investigators say they remain persons on interest in the case.