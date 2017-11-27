FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Several apartments were evacuated in Fargo after police responded to reports of gunfire.

Authorities say several reports of gunshots came in about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building. KFGO reports there were no injuries but police did find evidence of gunfire. Two people are being questioned by police.

