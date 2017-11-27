FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Several apartments were evacuated in Fargo after police responded to reports of gunfire.
Authorities say several reports of gunshots came in about 11:15 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building. KFGO reports there were no injuries but police did find evidence of gunfire. Two people are being questioned by police.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again