PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two Pueblo County deputies have been cleared in the August 2017 shooting of a suspected bank robber.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported Monday that District Attorney Jeff Chostner decided the deputies had been acting in self-defense and in defense of others when they shot 66-year-old Dennis Flowers.

Deputies were searching for Flowers on the day of the shooting because he had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly robbing the ENT Credit Union in Rye.

They found him inside a trailer home, at which point deputies say Flowers made a move toward a window and reached into his covered waistband.

Investigators said when Flowers turned around he raised a small two-barreled firearm and pointed it at a deputy. The officers then fired their weapons.

