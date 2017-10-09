WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials say two inmates have been injured in an escape attempt.

Department of Correction officials say the escape attempt happened Sunday evening at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

Authorities say both men were able to gain access to the roof of the facility after breaching security measures in the recreation yard.

Once on the roof, one offender turned back, while the other was discovered by an outside patrol.

Officials say both offenders are being treated for injuries sustained during the attempt. They did not release the inmates’ names or provide any other details.

Officials say the inmates will be charged with attempted escape.