ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two political leaders from upstate New York who are seen as possible candidates for governor next year are weighing in on incumbent Andrew Cuomo, the upstate-downstate divide and the state’s economic future.

Outgoing Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, a Democrat, joined Deputy Senate Leader John DeFrancisco, a Syracuse Republican, at a forum Monday in Albany.

Both Miner and DeFrancisco are considered possible challengers to Cuomo in 2018 though they didn’t announce any formal decisions Monday.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has been mentioned as a possible White House contender but says he’s seeking a third term.

Miner and DeFrancisco faulted Cuomo’s upstate economic development strategy and said too many statewide leaders have prioritized New York City’s needs over a statewide approach that benefits upstate and downstate.