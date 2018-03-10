Share story

By
The Associated Press

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Pomona police say two officers have been shot and wounded while answering a report of someone barricaded inside a house.

Authorities say it happened at around 9 p.m. Friday in the town east of Los Angeles.

Police Chief Mike Olivieri says one officer was severely wounded.

However, there are no other immediate details about their conditions or whether anybody was arrested.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press