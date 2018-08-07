CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Two police officers have been shot in New Jersey.
Authorities say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in Camden, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia.
The Camden County officers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting. It occurred on National Night Out, an event designed to bring local police and the communities they serve together.
No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available.