The call came in late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police were needed at a house in suburban Bristol, Connecticut, to investigate a possible domestic dispute.

When three Bristol police officers arrived, they were met by a man with a gun, authorities said. Shots were fired, and Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in what officials are describing as an apparent ambush.

The suspected gunman, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was also shot and killed at the scene, the Connecticut State Police said. Another police officer, Alec Iurato, 26, suffered a severe gunshot wound that required surgery, and the suspect’s brother, Nathan Brutcher, 32, was also wounded.

On Thursday, as flags across Connecticut were lowered to half-staff and members of the state’s numerous law enforcement agencies mourned their slain colleagues, the State Police were investigating what might have led Nicholas Brutcher to open fire on three officers of the law.

In a statement, the State Police said that the initial 911 report might have been a ruse, saying its investigation suggested the call had been placed in a “deliberate act to lure” officers to the home on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. Officials did not explain what led them to that preliminary conclusion. They have also not said who fired first.

The State Police referred further questions to the state’s attorney’s office, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertising

Bristol, best known as the home of sports network ESPN, is a town in central Connecticut of about 60,000 that is about 80 miles northeast of midtown Manhattan. The call to its Police Department came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, reporting a possible domestic incident between two brothers, Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police said.

When police arrived, Nicholas Brutcher was already standing outside the house and soon shot at the officers, officials said. Hamzy was shot dead at the scene, while Demonte was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.

Iurato, who was hired in 2018, was taken to surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, Chief Brian Gould of the Bristol Police Department said. He was released from the hospital after 11 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Nathan Brutcher, who was also shot, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown, and it was not clear whether he had been shot by police or by his brother. But officials have not identified him as a suspect in the attack.

Norberto Rodriguez, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred, said that on Wednesday night he saw a man dressed in camouflage emerge from the house with a gun. Another man ran out, apparently to restrain him, and the man with the rifle shot the second man, Rodriguez said.

Ronald Legere, a neighbor, said he had heard as many as 15 gunshots. Though he did not see the shooting, he said, “what I heard simultaneously was the gunshots and the screaming.”

Advertising

Melissa Hebenstreit, whose house also faces the location of the shooting, said she called 911.

“When I walked outside, I could smell the gun smoke,” she said tearfully Thursday morning, adding that she knew the two slain officers.

Gould called the shooting an act of “senseless violence.”

The State Police’s major crimes unit is continuing to investigate what may have led to the attack, officials said. WABC, a television station, reported that the shooting happened after police responded to an altercation at a bar in Bristol, according to a police officer whom the station did not name. The New York Times has not independently confirmed the report.

Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, in a statement, called the shooting a “devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day.” He ordered that flags in the state be lowered to half-staff in the slain officers’ honor.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, a motorcade of police vehicles, with emergency lights flashing, accompanied Demonte’s body to the medical examiner’s office in Farmington. Around 11 a.m., another procession took Hamzy’s body from the crime scene to the office, with officers from a wide number of Connecticut law enforcement agencies lining nearby streets to pay tribute.

Demonte was hired by the Bristol police in 2012 and was promoted to sergeant last year. Though he was most recently assigned to the patrol division, he had also served as a resource officer at the Greene-Hills elementary school. He is survived by his wife and two children, and the couple had a third child on the way, Gould said.

Hamzy, who was raised in Bristol, began working for the police department in 2014, Gould said. He is survived by his wife.