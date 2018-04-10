SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Two police officers were injured in a shooting involving two men outside an apartment complex in Florida.

Sarasota police said the officers were on routine patrol early Tuesday when they got into a confrontation two men. Gunshots were exchanged and all four men were injured.

Sarasota police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said in a news release that none of the injuries were considered life threatening. She says the two injured suspects drove themselves to the hospital.

Police say the Janie Gardens Apartment complex is known for criminal activity, which is why the officers were on patrol.

She did not say what prompted the shooting.

The conditions or names of the injured officers and suspects weren’t immediately available.