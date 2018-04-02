PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two people have pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the Crow Creek Sioux tribe.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 53-year-old Lana Steele of Chamberlain is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Crow Creek District Business Committee.
Forty-two-year-old Christopher Rabbit of Fort Thompson is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the tribe’s Solid Waste Management Program.
Both Steele and Rabbit face up to five years in prison and restitution if convicted. Both have been released on bond pending trial.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Taliban, using night-vision devices, step up deadly strikes after dark