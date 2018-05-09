ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Albuquerque residents who are siblings and Mexican nationals illegally in the United States have pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and trafficking in counterfeit air bags.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Dina Gonzalez-Marquez and 22-year-old Emilio Gonzalez-Marquez pleaded guilty Wednesday under plea agreements which recommend five-year unsupervised probation terms but which also state that the guilty pleas will result in deportations.

According to the office, the two operated the counterfeit air bag business out of their home while ordering counterfeit air bags and air bag covers from overseas and then listing them for sale on internet sites.