The Associated Press

ELKINS, W.Va. (AP) — A woman and man from northern West Virginia have admitted to federal firearms charges involving three guns taken illegally from a store licensed to sell them.

Jamie Lynn Huffman of Parsons pleaded guilty to two counts of firearm theft from B.F. Long & Co in Parsons.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Huffman took two pistols and a revolver from the store in 2016. She was also charged originally with making a false statement on the federal form by identifying another buyer.

Christopher C. Earnest of Parsons has pleaded guilty to possessing the stolen guns and for having them as a felon previously convicted of distributing methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say Huffman could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Ernest could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.

