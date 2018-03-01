NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two Louisiana men are to be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to charges related to the theft of dozens of handguns from a business in the town of Tickfaw.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans says in a news release that 23-year-old Demarco Jones, of Tickfaw, and 22-year-old Willie Walker of Hammond pleaded guilty Wednesday. Each pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Gun Control Act. Walker also pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms. And, Jones pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a felon.

Each charge carries a possible 10-year sentence.

The pleas follow an investigation of the January 2017 burglary of the Tickfaw Auction Company, where authorities say 57 handguns were stolen.

Sentencing is set for May 9.