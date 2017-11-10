WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two suspects have admitted to killing a Delaware man during a botched robbery last year.

The Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday that 29-year-old Durrion Morrison pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Jason Hicks of Newark. Thirty-nine-year-old Joseph Hunt pleaded to multiple charges, including manslaughter.

Prosecutors say the two suspects had set Hicks up to be robbed in March 2016 after Hicks had done a previous drug deal with Hunt.

Authorities say Morrison shot Hicks five times when the Wilmington robbery went wrong. Morrison then fled the state and was arrested in West Virginia on drug charges. Investigators say he fled again while out on bail before being captured in Kentucky.

No sentencing date has been set.