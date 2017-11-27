NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a plane clipped wings with another plane while taxiing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the right wing of EgyptAir Flight 986, a Boeing 777 headed to Cairo, touched the left wing of London-bound Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4C.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. There were no reports of injuries.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says both planes returned to Terminal 4. It said the Virgin Atlantic, an Airbus A333, had to be towed.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Man whose life sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Gregoire now facing Kent murder charge
The FAA is investigating.