NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a plane clipped wings with another plane while taxiing at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the right wing of EgyptAir Flight 986, a Boeing 777 headed to Cairo, touched the left wing of London-bound Virgin Atlantic Airlines Flight 4C.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. There were no reports of injuries.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says both planes returned to Terminal 4. It said the Virgin Atlantic, an Airbus A333, had to be towed.

The FAA is investigating.