LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that has left two people wounded.

Las Vegas Metro Police say officers responded to a shooting call near Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say two people shot at each other and both were struck by the gunfire.

Police say one person suffered critical injuries and the other is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The names and ages of the two people shot aren’t immediately available.

It’s unclear what triggered the shooting and police say the incident remains under investigation.