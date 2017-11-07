MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Two people suspected in the death of an 18-year-old man have pleaded not guilty to numerous charges.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports 17-year-old Keagan Tennant is accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reeves of Pullman during a camping trip in July.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew McKetta is accused of helping Tennant hide Reeves’ body and evidence.

The death was reported to police by two other teens who also attended the camping trip.

They pleaded not guilty Monday.

McKetta is facing five felony charges. He could be sentenced to 35 years to life in prison and a fine of $180,000 if he is convicted on all charges.

Tennant is facing seven felonies that include involuntary manslaughter and attempted murder. He could be sentenced to 60 years to life in prison and a fine of $230,000.

___

Information from: The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, http://www.dnews.com