ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two people have been shot after an argument at a dining and entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Police say one was shot in the head and was unresponsive, and the other was struck in the thigh.
St. Louis police Maj. Mary Warnecke says several hundred people were at a ticketed event on the rooftop level of the Budweiser Brew House when an argument broke out.
The shooter fled and police did not immediately have a description of the person.
The Cardinals did not play at Busch Stadium on Sunday. They had a road game in Pittsburgh.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com