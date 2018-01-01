SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police officials say the agency is investigating a New Year’s Day shooting in which one person was killed and a second was injured.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says the White County Sheriff’s Office requested that its detectives help investigate Monday’s shooting near Romance, located in west-central Arkansas about 48 miles (77 kilometers) north-northeast of Little Rock.

White County Sheriff Phillip Miller says deputies were contacted about 1:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area. Miller says two people were injured by gunfire and one of them died. The names of those shot were not immediately released.

Authorities say no arrests have been made in the shooting. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.