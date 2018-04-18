LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas fire officials say two people were rescued after crashing their car into a neighborhood lake.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said in a statement that firefighters found a man and a woman at one of the Desert Shores community lakes on Tuesday standing on the roof of the car which was completely underwater.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski says two stayed put because one of the individuals could not swim.

Fire officials say first responders were able to get the two safely to shore using a small raft and fire house inflated with air.

Las Vegas police is investigating how the car got in the lake.

Lt. David Gordon says impairment may have been a factor in the crash.